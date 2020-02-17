Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency due to issues with landing gear

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A plane traveling from Australia to Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday afternoon declared an in-flight emergency after it reported an issue with the landing gear.The Virgin Australia Boeing 777 landed at LAX shortly after 5 p.m. after experiencing problems with the right rear tire. Smoke was seen billowing out from the tires as it glided down the runway.Firefighters responded to the scene, however, the aircraft landed safely. No injuries to passengers on board were reported.It's unclear what caused the issues with the landing gear.