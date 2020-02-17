Plane lands at LAX after experiencing hydraulic issue, sending smoke out from tire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A plane traveling from Australia on Sunday afternoon landed at Los Angeles International Airport after experiencing a hydraulic issue.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 777 landed at LAX around 5 p.m. after notifying Air Traffic Control as a precautionary measure. Smoke was seen billowing out from the tires as it glided down the runway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, however, the aircraft landed safely. No injuries to passengers on board were reported.

"Safety is our number one priority and in line with standard operating procedures, emergency services met the aircraft upon arrival and guests and crew safely disembarked," said a Virgin Australia spokesperson in a statement.

It's unclear what caused the issues with the landing gear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
Film chronicles first African American to race in Indy 500
3 bodies found at cemetery in Perris
Sex therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley
Cab driver near Sacramento saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam
Show More
LA Mayor talks Kobe Bryant memorial, LAPD gang reports investigation
14 evacuees from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus
Park in Irvine pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, other crash victims
Search underway after man fatally shot in Altadena
Long Beach hoping micro-units can combat housing crisis
More TOP STORIES News