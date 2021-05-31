Small plane makes emergency landing on 101 in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane made an emergency landing on the 101 freeway in the Agoura Hills area Monday night, creating a major backup on the freeway.The single-engine Cessna appeared to be intact after it was moved off the roadway to a ramp on the eastbound side of the freeway.There were no reports of serious injuries.The plane apparently had departed from Camarillo Airport. The pilot had made contact with air traffic controllers in Van Nuys about an emergency prior to the landing.The freeway was fully closed in the eastbound direction - blocking traffic returning to Los Angeles after the holiday weekend - but authorities were able to roll the plane off the freeway and onto an overpass to let traffic start moving again.