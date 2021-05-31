Small plane makes emergency landing on 101 in Agoura Hills

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Small plane makes emergency landing on 101 in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A small airplane made an emergency landing on the 101 freeway in the Agoura Hills area Monday night, creating a major backup on the freeway.

The single-engine Cessna appeared to be intact after it was moved off the roadway to a ramp on the eastbound side of the freeway.

There were no reports of serious injuries.



The plane apparently had departed from Camarillo Airport. The pilot had made contact with air traffic controllers in Van Nuys about an emergency prior to the landing.

The freeway was fully closed in the eastbound direction - blocking traffic returning to Los Angeles after the holiday weekend - but authorities were able to roll the plane off the freeway and onto an overpass to let traffic start moving again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agoura hillsthousand oaksventura countyplane accidentemergency landing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News