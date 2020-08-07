Air India Express plane skids off runway in Calicut, some injuries reported

An official says an Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India. (CNN NEWS 18)

NEW DELHI -- An Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, an official said. News reports said several dozen people were injured.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed. He said details about injuries were not immediately known.

The NDTV news channel said 30-40 people were hospitalized and other passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft.

It said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

Jain said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he was "distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft at Kozhikode."

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.
