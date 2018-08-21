Plane with 16 people on board attempting emergency landing in Massachusetts

JOYEETA BISWAS
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in Massachusetts after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, was being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News.

It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
