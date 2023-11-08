Massive fire erupts at chemical plant near Houston, Texas

SAN JACINTO CO., Texas -- A massive fire at a chemical plant near Houston, Texas is prompting evacuations, according to authorities.

Evacuations were in process in the town of Shepherd, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

Local authorities warned residents to shelter in place and to shut off their HVAC air conditioning systems. The Polk County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that the plume could be heading toward the Livingston area.

"At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Shepherd is about an hour north of Houston.

The San Jacinto County Precinct 2 Constable tells ABC station KTRK the fire is at a petroleum processing plant.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.