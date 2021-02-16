driver

Drivers wanted: Planters looking for new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile

It's a job to go nuts for and it comes with a company car unlike any other.

Planters is looking for some new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile.

RELATED: Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for Wienermobile hot dog car
EMBED More News Videos

Like the song says, if you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer wiener, here's your chance to be the next best thing.



Crossing the country in an oversized peanut could just be the adventure of a lifetime.

There are job openings for a new crew of Planters peanutters, the brand ambassadors who pilot the Nutmobile.

Accompanied by the venerable mascot Mr. Peanut, the peanutters also do events and media interviews from coast to coast.



It's also the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the world through the windshield of a giant legume.

If you or someone you know would be interested in applying, stop by Mr. Peanut's Twitter account or go to PlantersNutmobile.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjobs hiringu.s. & worlddriver
DRIVER
Driver escapes after police chase in San Fernando Valley
Here are the new traffic laws CA drivers need to heed starting Jan. 1
IE family says beloved dog was stolen by delivery driver
Lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver as car sinks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
George Floyd's family 'outraged' over alleged LAPD photo mocking his death
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
LAUSD to begin vaccinating eligible employees
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Show More
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
CSULA mass vaccination site to open Tuesday
1 person in custody after chase ends at Studio City mall
Armed robbers targeting Rolexes in Melrose area, police say
More TOP STORIES News