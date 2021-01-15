L.A. officials propose making plastic utensils only available by request for takeout at restaurants

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You may soon have to ask for plastic utensils, napkins and salt packets when placing a takeout order at L.A. restaurants or you may not get them.City Councilmen Paul Koretz and Paul Krekorian introduced a motion, to make those items only available by request.They say the casual disposal of tons of plastic utensils has severely affected the coastline.Supporters of the plan say it would save restaurants money, and decrease waste.