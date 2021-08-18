Playa del Rey shooting leaves 4 people wounded, 2 critically, police say

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in Playa del Rey on Wednesday left four people wounded, two of them critically, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two other victims were listed in stable condition, the LAPD said.

No arrests were immediately announced, and a description of the shooter was not available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
