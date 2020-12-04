Referee attacked by player during high school football game in Texas

EDINBURG, Texas -- The win for the Edinburg High Bobcats did not come without controversy after their star defensive player was escorted from the game for attacking a referee.Edinburg High's defensive end Emmanuel Duron wanted to contest a call after he busted through the offensive line and tackled the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo quarterback, causing Duron to get a late hit and a personal foul.After the play, words were exchanged between Duron and referee Fred Gracia who then threw another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected the player from the game.Just a few moments after Gracia made the call, Duron rushed back onto the field and bombarded Gracia, causing him to be swept off his feet.Players and coaches from both teams rushed the field as Duron was removed from the game.The 58-year-old ref was able to walk off the field but may have a shoulder injury and a concussion.Duron was escorted from the field by local police.While it wasn't yet clear what punishment Duron faces, Edinburg CISD removed the entire team from playoff contention after the incident, according to a statement from the district."We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family," a district official said in a statement. "We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation."