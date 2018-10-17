Florida driver nearly impaled by plywood as it smashes through windshield

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida --
One Florida driver went through a near "Final Destination" moment over the weekend when his vehicle was impaled by a piece of plywood.

Photos of the incident surfaced through the Brevard County Fire Rescue's Facebook page. They say the incident occurred on Florida's I-95 when the plywood went through the driver's windshield.


Fortunately, the driver was not injured, and officials say he refused to seek medical attention.
