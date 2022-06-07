Pride Month 2022: Podcast gives voice to queer LatinX LGBTQ stories

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The voice of Eder Diaz-Santillan is known to his former listeners at K-LOVE radio in Los Angeles as the personality "Gorritas." But in recent years, he's gained wider recognition by giving voice to LatinX LGBTQ stories on his podcast, "De Pueblo, Catolico, y Gay or From Community, Catholic, and Gay.""The first people that connected with the podcast were people who never told their story. People that were so ashamed of who they were. I didn't think this podcast was going to be an interview podcast. I thought it was going to be me sharing my own personal journey," said Diaz- Santillan.He says he saw the Hispanic community was lacking queer voices and hoped to add his own story while working in radio."I wanted the listeners to know that the show that they loved because it was the number one show in LA was being produced by a gay man. It was very important to me, and my team once again told me no they're not the stories that we talk about," said Diaz-Santillan.So, he left to produce and host his own podcast. The very first story he told was his own coming out."I am not trying to say I am courageous but when I took that first step because the first interview on the podcast is my story and its an interview with my dad," said Diaz-Santillan.The podcast is done exclusively in Spanish. On each episode Diaz-Santillan interviews individuals on their journey of discovers and what impact religion and traditional family values have had on ability to come out to family and friends. In four years of hosting the podcast, Diaz-Santillan has produced 132 episodes which are heard in 30 countries with legions of fans tuning in and connecting to the stories."It is really important to do this in Spanish because I feel like it has to connect the stories of the people I am interviewing to their parents, their grandparents, to everybody that is around them," said Diaz-Santillan. "I want them to be able to come to the podcast and find a little bit of themselves."