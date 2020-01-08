MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- An abandoned drug smuggling boat was found near Point Mugu State Park over the weekend.
Federal agents said they found 60 pounds of marijuana in the vicinity of the fishing boat Sunday morning.
The boat washed up along Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road in Ventura County.
The estimated value of the recovered marijuana was about $24,000.
No suspects were identified and no arrests have been made.
60 pounds of marijuana found near abandoned drug smuggling boat at Point Mugu State Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News