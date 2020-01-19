u.s. & world

Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii; Nearby homes catch fire

HONOLULU -- Honolulu police say two officers were shot Sunday and a home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

No arrests have been made.

The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiipolice shootingfireofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
Navy honors Pearl Harbor hero with new aircraft carrier
Video: Teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
2 killed in fiery big rig crash on 15 Fwy near Barstow
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
SpaceX blows up rocket to test capsule's escape system
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
2 horses die in 2 days at Santa Anita Park
Driver plummets down cliff in Malibu, survives with only scratches
Show More
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
2 injured after argument leads to gunfire exchange in Hollywood
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Women's March LA: Children also demand women's rights alongside parents
Teen uses Snapchat to escape kidnappers in NorCal
More TOP STORIES News