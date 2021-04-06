US Navy confirms 'active shooter incident' at Fort Detrick

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD

FREDERICK, Md. -- Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there were at least two victims, and the U.S. Navy reported an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick involving sailors. Police said the suspect was "down."

According to police, a shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.


Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company's Frederick location but not at the business itself.

"One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities," said Mutschler, who is based in New York.


Citing police, The Baltimore Sun reported that both of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
active shootershooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Proposal calls for homeless sites at LA beaches
Video shows suspect's arrest after woman fatally stabbed in IE
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
Texas governor bans vaccine passport requirement in state
Riverside County opens vaccine eligibility to age 16+ Tuesday
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Show More
Search for missing SoCal mother of 3 intensifies
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
How soon could LA County move to yellow tier?
Suspect in custody after barricade in Beverly Hills
Long Beach Convention Center expected to house migrant children
More TOP STORIES News