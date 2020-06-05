Police arrest man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during protest in Orange County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6230696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a suspect brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of aiming a gun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach on Wednesday has been arrested, authorities say.Travis Patrick White, 48, of Newport Beach, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.On Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., Newport Beach police received a report about a suspect who brandished a handgun at a protester near 30th Street and Newport Boulevard.Police said the suspect and victim were arguing when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled.Authorities were able to identify the suspect with assistance of media and local citizens, and arrest White, police said.