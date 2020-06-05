Police arrest man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during protest in Orange County

Police said the suspect and victim were arguing when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of aiming a gun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach on Wednesday has been arrested, authorities say.

Travis Patrick White, 48, of Newport Beach, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

On Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., Newport Beach police received a report about a suspect who brandished a handgun at a protester near 30th Street and Newport Boulevard.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect with assistance of media and local citizens, and arrest White, police said.

Police say a suspect brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach.

