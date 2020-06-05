Police arrest man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during protest in Orange County

Travis Patrick White, 48, of Newport Beach, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
On Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., Newport Beach police received a report about a suspect who brandished a handgun at a protester near 30th Street and Newport Boulevard.
Police said the suspect and victim were arguing when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled.
Authorities were able to identify the suspect with assistance of media and local citizens, and arrest White, police said.
Man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during protest in Newport Beach