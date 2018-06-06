Police arrest murder suspect who crashed vehicle into LA front yard

EMBED </>More Videos

LAPD Olympic officers took the suspect into custody on 2nd Street between Irving Boulevard and Norton Avenue. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Police arrested a suspect wanted for two attempted murders after he crashed a vehicle into the front yard of a house in Los Angeles Wednesday before fleeing on foot with a weapon.

LAPD Olympic officers took the suspect into custody on 2nd Street between Irving Boulevard and Norton Avenue.

The pursuit began shortly after 2 p.m. on Western Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood after police noticed the suspect, who was wanted out of South Los Angeles.

The suspect initially complied with authorities, but then got into an SUV and fled the scene. He led police on a short pursuit through the Hancock Park neighborhood before eventually losing control and driving into the front lawn of a residential property.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and tried to run, but police were able to take him into custody within minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecar crashmurderLos AngelesLos Angeles County
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News