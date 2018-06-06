Police arrest murder suspect who crashed vehicle into LA front yard

Police arrested a suspect wanted for two attempted murders after he crashed a vehicle into the front yard of a house in Los Angeles Wednesday before fleeing on foot with a weapon.LAPD Olympic officers took the suspect into custody on 2nd Street between Irving Boulevard and Norton Avenue.The pursuit began shortly after 2 p.m. on Western Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood after police noticed the suspect, who was wanted out of South Los Angeles.The suspect initially complied with authorities, but then got into an SUV and fled the scene. He led police on a short pursuit through the Hancock Park neighborhood before eventually losing control and driving into the front lawn of a residential property.The suspect then exited the vehicle and tried to run, but police were able to take him into custody within minutes.