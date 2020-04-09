Police arrest parolee accused of multiple rapes in San Bernardino; additional victims sought

Police arrested a man in an alleged series of rapes in San Bernardino, and investigators are working to determine if there are other victims.Jonathan Arredondo, a state parolee, was arrested in Riverside and booked into San Bernardino County Jail for forcible rape, sodomy, oral copulation and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.He's accused of assaulting multiple women in downtown San Bernardino between November and March.Police say his victims willingly got into his vehicle, where Arredondo allegedly used a box cutter to forcibly rape his victims.Any woman who may have been victimized by Arredondo is urged to call Detective Silva at 909-384-4890 or Sgt. Flores at 909-384-5659.