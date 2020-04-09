Police arrest parolee accused of multiple rapes in San Bernardino; additional victims sought

Police arrested a man in an alleged series of rapes in San Bernardino, and investigators are working to determine if there are other victims.

Jonathan Arredondo, a state parolee, was arrested in Riverside and booked into San Bernardino County Jail for forcible rape, sodomy, oral copulation and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

He's accused of assaulting multiple women in downtown San Bernardino between November and March.

Police say his victims willingly got into his vehicle, where Arredondo allegedly used a box cutter to forcibly rape his victims.

Any woman who may have been victimized by Arredondo is urged to call Detective Silva at 909-384-4890 or Sgt. Flores at 909-384-5659.
