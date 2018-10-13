Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 22-year-old woman in Sun Valley.Sahara Eve Von Fisher, 22, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Stonehurst Avenue. Her family has not seen or heard from her since and they are concerned for her safety.She is described as having light black hair and hazel eyes. She's about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds.Anyone with more information on her whereabouts may contact the LAPD's missing person's unit at (213) 996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.