Police asking for public's help in South LA suspected kidnapping; photo of suspect's vehicle released

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5696971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after chilling footage of an apparent kidnapping in South Los Angeles was posted to social media.

The suspect's vehicle was initially described as a Toyota Prius, but later corrected to be a 2003 to 2008 Toyota Matrix with black rims. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help to solve a possible kidnapping after audible screams were captured on a doorbell security system in the Leimert Park area of South Los Angeles.Officers responded to a potential kidnapping about 11:20 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 3800 block of Third Avenue, LAPD said.Chilling footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera surfaced of the woman screaming for help several times as witnesses walked out of their homes and saw a white vehicle speed down Third Avenue toward 39th Street with the rear hatch open and the victim's screams continuing.Several witnesses also reported hearing the woman as she screamed, "Help me, somebody help me,'' police said.At the time, witnesses say several people jumped in their cars to chase after the suspect, but the car sped off and wasn't seen in the area again.The suspect's vehicle was initially described as a Toyota Prius, but later corrected to be a 2003 to 2008 Toyota Matrix with black rims, according to LAPD.Authorities released a photo of the vehicle Wednesday morning in the hopes the picture will generate additional leads to investigate."There have been reported people missing, but we haven't been able to tie them to this investigation," David Marcinek with LAPD said. "All tips are helpful. I can't go into detail of the tips that we've received. But all of them have been investigated. None of them have been able to lead to identifying the victim, the suspect or the vehicle."The victim was believed to be in the front passenger seat and a male was apparently at the wheel as the vehicle sped off, police said.The suspect was heard shouting, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry,'' police said.One witness told police the victim's hair was being pulled backward as she screamed and that the vehicle had "plastic wrap over the front passenger side window'' from a possible prior crash.The weeks-long silence from police has been deafening for the community."I have daughters myself, so I'm very concerned," said resident Clarence Leroy White, who told Eyewitness News he was shocked about the situation.The screams from the woman were heard throughout the neighborhood."I'm bothered and I'm rarely bothered," said witness Denise Bingham in the wake of the incident. "I'm all shook up. I'm shaken up just talking about it. Her screams I can't forget it. I can't forget it."Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call LAPD Southwest Division detectives at 213-485-2197.After hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.