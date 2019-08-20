Activists challenge police over officer-involved shooting of black man in Venice

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people were expected to challenge police Tuesday over an officer-involved shooting of a black man in Venice.

The shooting happened last week.

Police said the man had a three-foot plank of wood and refused to listen to officers who were called out to help calm him down.

Activists say John Penny was unarmed when he was shot. He is expected to be okay.

No officers were injured in the incident.
