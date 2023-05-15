A driver who led authorities on a slow-speed chase across the Los Angeles area Monday morning was taken into custody on the 110 Freeway.

Driver taken into custody on 110 Freeway after slow-speed chase across LA area

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who led authorities on a slow-speed chase across the Los Angeles area Monday morning was taken into custody on the 110 Freeway.

The pursuit initially started in Burbank before the driver made their way onto the 110 Freeway in the downtown area.

At one point during the chase, the green Kia Soul briefly stopped under an overpass before continuing to drive. Officers then successfully deployed a spike strip.

With deflating tired, the driver eventually pulled over on the freeway but did not emerge from the vehicle, shutting down the freeway and stranding commuters.

Officers approached vehicle once it was fully stopped and pulled out a woman who appeared to be in some sort of distress. Additional details were not available.

