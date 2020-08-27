Suspect in custody, one on the loose after chase from Bell Gardens to the San Fernando Valley

One suspect was in custody and another remained on the loose after a high-speed chase from Bell Gardens to the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.
MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- One suspect was in custody and another remained on the loose after a high-speed chase from Bell Gardens to the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

The chase began shortly after 3:30 p.m. with Bell Gardens police pursuing a four-door Chevrolet Tahoe.

The suspects fled on the 101 freeway into the San Fernando Valley and then got onto the 170 and the 5 freeways. They pulled onto surface streets in the Mission Hills area and within a few minutes pulled over the vehicle and jumped out.

Two men emerged from the Tahoe and began running away on foot into the neighborhood foot into the neighborhood in the area of Alexander Street and Sharpe Avenue. One of them was seen dropping a backpack that was later retrieved by officers.

Officers quickly caught up with one suspect on foot with the help of a K-9 unit. He surrendered and they took him into custody without further incident.

The second suspect remained on the loose as officers continued to search the neighborhood.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bell gardenssan fernando valleymission hillslos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasechphigh speed chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County Metro proposal would eliminate fares on buses, trains
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
Shots fired at shark amid close encounter with Coast Guard
7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
Show More
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
Disney World guest accused of threatening guard over masks
Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
Fallen Marine's body is escorted home to Corona
Protesters, police face off in downtown Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News