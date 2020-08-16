Stolen-car suspect crashes after chase from Orange County to Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A stolen-car suspect led police on a chase from Orange County to Pasadena on Sunday afternoon until she crashed into an innocent driver and was taken into custody.The chase originated in the Orange County area. The female driver with one passenger fled up to Pasadena and drove on the 210 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets and then returning to the 210. The vehicle then exited again in the Tujunga area and then returned again to Pasadena.While on surface streets in Pasadena, the suspect made a U-turn, narrowly threading between two police cruisers.She then headed off at high speeds up to 70 mph on the surface street. About a minute later, she lost control when she tried to take a right turn at high speeds, and crashed into another vehicle. The crash spun out her vehicle, stopping it on the side of the road at Foothill Boulevard and Oak Grove Drive in Pasadena.Officers quickly surrounded the car and took the female driver and a passenger into custody.