Pursuit suspect crashes into hydrant, power pole in West Covina; thousands left without power

By
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a crash in West Covina where a fire hydrant and power pole were damaged, which may have caused a widespread outage in the area tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. near South Sunset and West Merced avenues, West Covina police said.

The crash left the power pole sheared, several other poles downed and water from the broken hydrant shooting into the sky. Traffic lights in the area were also affected, police said.

Less than 30 Southern California Edison customer were still without power by 9 a.m., down from more than 2,000 customers. Full restoration was expected by 3 p.m.

The stolen vehicle suspect, who has not yet been identified, was being chased by El Monte police and was taken into custody following the crash.

Officials have not yet determined if the crash prompted the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west covinalos angeles countypower outageaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News