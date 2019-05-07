Pursuit suspect crashes into hydrant, power pole in West Covina; thousands left without power

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a crash in West Covina where a fire hydrant and power pole were damaged, which may have caused a widespread outage in the area tuesday morning.The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. near South Sunset and West Merced avenues, West Covina police said.The crash left the power pole sheared, several other poles downed and water from the broken hydrant shooting into the sky. Traffic lights in the area were also affected, police said.Less than 30 Southern California Edison customer were still without power by 9 a.m., down from more than 2,000 customers. Full restoration was expected by 3 p.m.The stolen vehicle suspect, who has not yet been identified, was being chased by El Monte police and was taken into custody following the crash.Officials have not yet determined if the crash prompted the outage.