Police chase: Driver abandons moving vehicle after crash, apprehended at North Hollywood supermarket

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody at a North Hollywood supermarket Tuesday afternoon after a chase through the San Fernando Valley ended in a crash.

The pursuit made its way along surface streets in Burbank shortly before 12:30 p.m. and then headed toward the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, where the reportedly stolen SUV slammed into the driver's side of another SUV.

The suspect continued even after the collision sheared off the front end of the vehicle.

The car limped into the parking lot of a Ralphs supermarket, where the driver jumped out of the slow-moving vehicle in an apparent attempt to flee on foot.

Los Angeles police officers took him into custody without incident moments later. He did not appear to be seriously injured.

The condition of the innocent driver who was struck at the intersection was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 grave, 3 stable after possible fentanyl powder exposure
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Year in review: ABC7's top stories of 2019
LA gets ready to ring in 2020 with celebration at Grand Park
Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
Rose Parade: Floats get finishing touches before debut
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
Show More
Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds man in Palms
Flames damage massage parlor, other businesses at Anaheim strip mall
Nearly-naked man flees hospital, frightens West Hills neighborhood
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
More TOP STORIES News