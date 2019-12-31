Police chase: Driver abandons moving vehicle after crash, apprehended at North Hollywood supermarket

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody at a North Hollywood supermarket Tuesday afternoon after a chase through the San Fernando Valley ended in a crash.The pursuit made its way along surface streets in Burbank shortly before 12:30 p.m. and then headed toward the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, where the reportedly stolen SUV slammed into the driver's side of another SUV.The suspect continued even after the collision sheared off the front end of the vehicle.The car limped into the parking lot of a Ralphs supermarket, where the driver jumped out of the slow-moving vehicle in an apparent attempt to flee on foot.Los Angeles police officers took him into custody without incident moments later. He did not appear to be seriously injured.The condition of the innocent driver who was struck at the intersection was not immediately known.