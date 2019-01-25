Police chase ends in crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch; burglary suspects at large

Traffic on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch is shown at a complete standstill after the freeway was shut down due to a crash at the end of a police chase on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A search was underway Friday for burglary suspects who bailed on foot after crashing their vehicle at the end of a short police chase, shutting down the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch.

The pursuit began around 1:30 p.m. The suspects crashed on the 118 Freeway near the Tampa Avenue exit and bailed on foot.

A perimeter was set up in the area as officers searched for the suspects.

Details regarding the initial burglary were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
