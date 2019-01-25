A search was underway Friday for burglary suspects who bailed on foot after crashing their vehicle at the end of a short police chase, shutting down the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch.The pursuit began around 1:30 p.m. The suspects crashed on the 118 Freeway near the Tampa Avenue exit and bailed on foot.A perimeter was set up in the area as officers searched for the suspects.Details regarding the initial burglary were not immediately available.