Police chase ends in violent crash in Lake Balboa, injuring at least 4 people

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen pickup truck led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash in Lake Balboa, where at least four people were injured.Los Angeles police said it all began as a "citizen following" call. Authorities received a call from someone saying he was following a stolen car traveling eastbound on Victory at White Oak.LAPD officers tracked down the suspect at Victory and Burbank. The suspect turned left on Balboa, and that's when officers turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the suspect over.The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into several cars at the intersection of Balboa and Vanowen. The chase came to an end in a horrific wreck involving five vehicles near Balboa and Vanowen - right across from Daniel Pearl Magnet High School.LAFD initially said there were at least five patients but later changed that figure to four - three with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. Two of the injured individuals were trapped in separate vehicles at the crash scene. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extract one person from a vehicle.Three were seriously injured and one suffered minor injuries, fire officials said."He had to be going 80 miles an hour through that intersection," said one witness. "It was devastating the sounds that makes with the metal crunching and glass breaking and looking around and seeing how many pedestrians were here. There was a woman in a royal blue windbreaker that was five feet away from being murdered. She ran, and she's lucky she did, because this would have been her last day."The suspect fled the stolen truck but was taken into custody in a McDonald's parking lot nearby.