Police chase ends in violent crash in Lake Balboa, injuring at least 4 people

A stolen car suspect led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash in Lake Balboa, where at least four people were reportedly injured.

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen car suspect led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash in Lake Balboa, where at least four people were injured.

Los Angeles police said it all began as a "citizen following" call. Authorities received a call from someone saying he was following a stolen car traveling eastbound on Victory at White Oak.

LAPD officers tracked down the suspect at Victory and Burbank. The suspect turned left on Balboa, and that's when officers turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the suspect over.

The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into several cars at the intersection of Balboa and Vanowen. The chase came to an end in a horrific wreck near Balboa and Vanowen.

LAFD initially said there were at least five patients but later changed that figure to four - three with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. Two of the injured individuals were trapped in separate vehicles at the crash scene. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extract one person from a vehicle.

Three were seriously injured and one suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

The suspect fled the stolen truck but was taken into custody in a McDonald's parking lot nearby.
