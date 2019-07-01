2 officers hospitalized after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Chino; suspect remains at large

By
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two police officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino early Monday morning.

The Chino police officers were chasing a suspect when the officers crashed in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Ramona Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident closed all but one lane of the freeway.

One of the officers was able to exit the patrol car, but the other officer became trapped inside the second patrol car, which caught fire. First responders were able to extricate the officer from the patrol car.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries, and officials say the officer who became trapped may have suffered a broken leg.

The suspect fled the scene. It is not yet clear what led to the chase.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The freeway reopened around 4 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinosan bernardino countycar crashpolice chasecar accidentpolicecollision
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News