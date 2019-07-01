2 officers hospitalized after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Chino; suspect remains at large

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two police officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino early Monday morning.The Chino police officers were chasing a suspect when the officers crashed in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Ramona Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident closed all but one lane of the freeway.One of the officers was able to exit the patrol car, but the other officer became trapped inside the second patrol car, which caught fire. First responders were able to extricate the officer from the patrol car.Both officers were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries, and officials say the officer who became trapped may have suffered a broken leg.The suspect fled the scene. It is not yet clear what led to the chase.The cause of the collision remains under investigation.The freeway reopened around 4 a.m.