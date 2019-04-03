Police chase ends in violent crash in Van Nuys, injuring at least 5 people

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen car suspect led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash in Van Nuys, where at least five people were reportedly injured.Los Angeles police said the suspect crashed into multiple vehicle during the course of the pursuit, which came to an end in a horrific wreck near Balboa and Vanowen.LAFD said there were at least five patients, with one or more trapped inside the wreckage. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.It was not clear where the pursuit began.