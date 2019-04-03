Crime & Safety

Police chase ends in violent crash in Van Nuys, injuring at least 5 people

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen car suspect led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash in Van Nuys, where at least five people were reportedly injured.

Los Angeles police said the suspect crashed into multiple vehicle during the course of the pursuit, which came to an end in a horrific wreck near Balboa and Vanowen.

LAFD said there were at least five patients, with one or more trapped inside the wreckage. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
It was not clear where the pursuit began.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyvan nuyslos angeleslos angeles countycar crashpolice chaselapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
3.5 earthquake strikes near Yorba Linda, USGS says
Teen girl rescued, 5 arrested in Pomona prostitution sting
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South LA
LA moving forward with proposal allowing 18 weeks of fully paid leave
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Arcadia after-school program employee arrested for lewd acts with child
Show More
LA landmarks shine blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks ticket pre-sale record
Woman buys out entire Payless to donate to Nebraska flood victims
Hundreds of Whole Foods products dropping in price Wednesday
Seismologists say California is in an earthquake drought
More TOP STORIES News