A police chase ended on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar with officers taking a suspect into custody Wednesday morning. The car involved in the chase is connected to a possible murder suspect, officials said.The chase began around 7:30 a.m. with Burbank police in pursuit of the vehicle, which ended up crashing on the 210 Freeway near Hubbard Street.The suspect then took off on foot, but he was eventually caught by authorities on Foothill Boulevard.According to police, a license plate scan showed that the car was linked to a possible murder suspect, described as possibly armed and dangerous, with ties to Northern California.Further details were not immediately released.