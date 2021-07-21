LIVE: Suspect in stolen commercial van leads chase from Torrance to Pasadena

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10902223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect in a stolen commercial van led police on a chase from the Torrance area to Pasadena Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen commercial van led police on a chase from the Torrance area to downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.The carpet-cleaning van was reported stolen in the Torrance area. The suspect fled on the 110 north and exited on surface streets in downtown Los Angeles.The van stopped several times and the suspect appearing to be gesturing with his hands toward police. But each time he then resumed the chase.At one point he returned to the northbound 110 and the chase continued in relatively light traffic up toward the Pasadena area.He exited onto surface streets in the Pasadena area and continued fleeing at moderate speeds. The chase lasted more than 45 minutes.