LIVE: Suspect in stolen commercial van leads chase from Torrance to Pasadena

By ABC7.com staff
Police chasing suspect on 110 freeway south of downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a stolen commercial van led police on a chase from the Torrance area to downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

The carpet-cleaning van was reported stolen in the Torrance area. The suspect fled on the 110 north and exited on surface streets in downtown Los Angeles.

The van stopped several times and the suspect appearing to be gesturing with his hands toward police. But each time he then resumed the chase.

At one point he returned to the northbound 110 and the chase continued in relatively light traffic up toward the Pasadena area.

He exited onto surface streets in the Pasadena area and continued fleeing at moderate speeds. The chase lasted more than 45 minutes.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
