Chase ended with LAPD opening fire on carjacking suspect armed with gun, newly released video shows

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase ended in the Westlake District last month when a carjacking suspect armed with a gun exited a vehicle and LAPD officers opened fire, according to dashboard and body-camera videos released Thursday.

An initial police pursuit began on the afternoon of May 17 and came to a halt when a robbery suspect crashed his car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jamie Vendivel, a 43-year-old resident of Los Angeles, then allegedly used a handgun to carjack a dark-colored sedan.

Police gave chase on surface streets, as seen in dashcam video made public this week. At the intersection of Union Avenue and Third Street, the suspect drives through a red light and collides with an SUV.

Shortly afterward, the stolen vehicle comes to a stop and officers shout commands to Vendivel: "Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!"

The dashcam footage shows the suspect opening the passenger-side door and stepping out, holding a gun in his right hand, according to the LAPD.

"Hands up!" the officers shout. "Hands up and drop the gun!"

Police open fire, shattering one of the car's windows.

"Cease fire! Cease fire!" an officer is heard yelling.

The suspect then flees on foot as 10 officers run after him, as seen in surveillance and bodycam videos.

One of the pursuing officers tracks the driver to a building with multiple apartments.

"Get on the floor!" he shouts at the suspect, then opens fire. Vendivel drops to the ground. More officers arrive and he is handcuffed and taken into custody. He was later treated for a cut to his arm, the Police Department said.

A surveillance camera's video shows the moment when the suspect attempts to toss his gun onto the building's roof, but the gun falls to the ground, according to investigators. Another surveillance camera shows him trying to ditch the gun a second time, but this time a pursuing officer opens fire, police said.

The semi-automatic pistol he tried to ditch was quickly found and was later determined to be a "ghost gun," untraceable by law-enforcement, according to the LAPD. Officers also recovered a gun holster containing a loaded magazine.

Vendivel is facing charges of felony carjacking, felony evading, and one count of felony hit-and-run, authorities said.
