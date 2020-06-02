LAPD chases robbery suspects at speeds over 100 mph through Los Angeles - LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police chased robbery suspect through Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles at high speeds Monday night.Officers chased the white Chevy Suburban over surface streets, onto the 101 Freeway and then back onto surface streets in Hollywood.The suspects were wanted for robbery and assault on a police officer.The chase continued at high speeds and the suspect then returned to the southbound 101 and at times exceeded 100 mph in light freeway traffic.The suspect transitioned to the southbound 110 with at least three police units keeping up behind him.Eventually the suspects pulled over in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles and three peolpe exited the vehicle, running away on foot into the residential neighborhood.Officers chased after them and caught at least one of the suspects.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.