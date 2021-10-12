Chase: Police pursuit of shooting, carjacking suspect ends in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police chased a carjacking and shooting suspect across Los Angeles Monday night.LAPD said they were in pursuit of a suspect connected to a carjacking of a Toyota RAV4 and a shooting that left a person wounded in City Terrace Sunday.The driver was traveling on surface streets amid light traffic, but made erratic moves at times in an attempt to evade police.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 9:10 p.m. as the driver was traveling on surface streets in East L.A. and then went onto the northbound 110 Freeway toward downtown.Around 9:43 p.m., the driver stopped on Huntington Drive in El Sereno and exited the vehicle alongside a passenger. Both surrendered without incident.It was not immediately clear if both men were sought in connection to the carjacking and shooting.