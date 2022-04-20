Chase involving reported stolen Honda ends in dramatic crash on Mulholland Drive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11771288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A driver of a possibly stolen car led police on a dangerous chase on Mulholland Drive before crashing and stopping on a hillside.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a reported stolen Honda Passport led police on a wild high-speed chase down Mulholland Drive that ended in a dangerous crash.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began chasing the driver around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the Van Nuys area.The driver of the SUV with Texas license plates was speeding down the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway after winding through the streets of Tarzana.At one point, the driver began traveling the wrong way. The driver ended up on Mulholland Drive, where he spent several minutes dodging several vehicles as he sped through the winding roads.AIR7HD cameras captured the driver narrowly missing at least three vehicles who were passing by.As the driver approached a curve on the road, the suspect lost control and crashed.No injuries have been reported.