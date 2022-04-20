police chase

Chase involving reported stolen Honda ends in dramatic crash on Mulholland Drive

EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Standoff underway on Mulholland Drive after chase ends

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a reported stolen Honda Passport led police on a wild high-speed chase down Mulholland Drive that ended in a dangerous crash.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began chasing the driver around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the Van Nuys area.

The driver of the SUV with Texas license plates was speeding down the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway after winding through the streets of Tarzana.

At one point, the driver began traveling the wrong way. The driver ended up on Mulholland Drive, where he spent several minutes dodging several vehicles as he sped through the winding roads.

EMBED More News Videos

A driver of a possibly stolen car led police on a dangerous chase on Mulholland Drive before crashing and stopping on a hillside.



AIR7HD cameras captured the driver narrowly missing at least three vehicles who were passing by.

As the driver approached a curve on the road, the suspect lost control and crashed.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesauto theftpolice chaselos angeles police departmenthigh speed chasestolen car
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
POLICE CHASE
1 in custody after shots fired led to police chase near Beverly Hills
5 injured, including suspects, after Los Feliz pursuit crash
LASD opens fire after chase ends in crash in Boyle Heights
Wild chase ends in standoff at train yard in Vernon
TOP STORIES
34 people shot in LA in what police chief calls one 'troubling week'
LA Metro riders no longer required to wear masks
Stater Bros. shopper claims he was attacked by manager, employees
Blac Chyna's attorney recites client's steady career rise
Man dies after getting trapped inside car wash in San Diego County
Verizon raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour
LA man sentenced for killing uncle, staging mother's suicide
Show More
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
2 men found dead, 1 injured in apartment near Angel Stadium
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
Dodgers seeking sponsors for field, team jersey patch
More TOP STORIES News