Attempted murder suspect in custody after dangerous chase leads to barricade at Panorama City apartment complex

By and ABC7.com staff
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An attempted murder suspect was in custody after leading police on a dangerous pursuit through the northeast San Fernando Valley, crashing into a car and then barricading himself at an apartment complex Monday night.

The incident started with police chasing an attempted murder suspect, possibly driving a stolen vehicle, around 8:30 p.m.

The car crashed into a parked truck near Chase Street and Willis Avenue in Panorama City.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, police say.

Eventually he ran inside an apartment complex and barricaded himself inside for several hours. The suspect was later taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police blocked off local streets as they attempted to convince the suspect to surrender. Residents were not allowed into their homes and most were making plans to spend the night with friends in case the situation stretched into the early morning hours.
