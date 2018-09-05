Police chase possible murder suspect through San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police were chasing a possible murder suspect in a dark green pickup truck through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday.The pursuit began in the Woodland Hills area near Winnetka and Victory around 5 p.m. amid rush-hour traffic.The driver could be seen through the truck's window in a white tank top and ball cap as he swerved through heavy traffic on the 101 Freeway and then transitioned onto surface streets before entering the 405 Freeway, speeding down southbound lanes.The truck narrowly missed several cars as police units gave chase. At one point, the driver could be seen taking a puff from an asthma inhaler as he continued to lead authorities toward the west side of the valley at dangerously high speeds. At least eight LAPD units were in pursuit.Authorities believed that the suspect, who was thought to be sitting in the passenger's seat of the truck, could be armed and dangerousAfter speeding down the 405 Freeway, the driver exited onto surface streets in Santa Monica, making rapid turns and circling the area as he approached Venice.