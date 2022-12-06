Hit-and-run suspect leads authorities on chase from Ventura County to OC

CHP officers chased a suspect from Ventura County into Los Angeles and eventually into Orange County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run suspect fled the scene of a collision in Ventura County and led authorities on a high-speed chase with no lights on through Los Angeles County and into Orange County on Monday.

The chase started Monday night after a crash in the city of Fillmore.

The suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck with a shell on the back.

Ventura County sheriff's deputies started chasing the vehicle, which fled into Los Angeles County and up into the Santa Clarita and Newhall areas before heading south on the 5.

For much of the chase the truck's lights were off even as it exceeded speeds over 90 mph.

Eventually the suspect reached Orange County and turned into the parking lot of Angel Stadium, circling around briefly as officers followed before the truck exited back onto the streets of Anaheim.

The driver then got back onto the 5 Freeway, this time heading northbound back into Los Angeles County.

The chase ended about 90 minutes after it started when the truck finally pulled over near Mission Road and 7th Place in Boyle Heights.

As officers stood with guns drawn, first one passenger emerged from one side. The driver then came out. Eventually five people exited the vehicle, all of them appearing to be in their teens or early 20s. They all complied with officers' orders and surrendered without further incident.