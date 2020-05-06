Stolen car suspect in convertible Camaro leads authorities on chase near downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen Chevy Camaro convertible was attempting to evade authorities after a police chase was called off near downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspect drove into a parking garage in the Westlake district after Los Angeles Police Department units on the ground and in the air called off the pursuit.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countywestlakepolice chaselos angeles police departmentlapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Show More
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
More TOP STORIES News