Police chase suspect arrested after running into LA River channel in Burbank

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a suspected stolen box truck who led police on an erratic chase through the Los Angeles area and into the San Fernando Valley was taken into custody after disappearing into a tunnel of an L.A. River flood control channel in Burbank Monday morning.
It is unclear when or where the pursuit began.
AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5:20 a.m. as the suspect drove erratically at times and reached speeds up to 85 mph on the 101 Freeway. The suspect switched to surface street in the downtown L.A. area , driving near the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility, before moving back on to the freeway.
The chase continued into the San Fernando Valley around 5:45 a.m. as the driver continued to reach high speeds on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Glendale area.
The suspect drove through a dirt bank and plowed through a chain link fence before swerving onto a residential street, nearly colliding with a sedan before continuing.
The driver bailed out on the truck near the intersection of South Flower Street and West Verdugo Avenue in Burbank, hopped a fence and dropped into a channel of the L.A. River just before 6 a.m.
Officers lost sight of the suspect near a tunnel.
About 30 minutes later, the suspect was seen being taken out of the tunnel and arrested in the channel.
