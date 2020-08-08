Police chase vandalism suspect across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police were in pursuit of a vandalism suspect on Southern California surface streets and freeways Friday night.

The pursuit, involving a blue Suzuki sedan, was reported around 10 p.m. in the Bell Gardens area.

Police said the suspect was armed earlier and at least least one weapon was tossed out of the vehicle. The weapon was recovered later.

Police said the suspect was wanted for vandalism.

Several police vehicles could be seen following the car which made its way to the Inglewood area just before 11 p.m.

Bystanders were seen throwing an object at the vehicle as it made its way through residential neighborhoods.

