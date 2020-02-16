DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase stretched into Kern County

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver in a white Cadillac was taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading authorities on a bizarre slow-speed chase along the 5 Freeway across a large swath of Southern California.The hours-long chase started before 9 p.m. Saturday when police in Montebello received a call about a reckless driver and attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to authorities.The California Highway Patrol took lead on the pursuit as the driver made their way onto the 5 Freeway. At least five CHP units were following closely behind the driver, causing somewhat of a traffic backup for other vehicles traveling along the freeway.The driver continued to travel at moderate rates of speed, going as fast as 40 miles per hour, as opposed to erratic, high-speed driving on the wide-open freeway.At one point during the pursuit, authorizes deployed a spike strip though the vehicle didn't immediately slow down.Law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas said that's because the spikes are meant to slowly deflate the tires of air, instead of them popping right when punctured.The driver continued to travel north on the 5 Freeway into Castaic and the Angeles National Forest. By 11 p.m., the driver was still on the run in Kern County, traveling northbound on Highway 99.The man turned back and was arrested in Van Nuys near Kling Street, where he was seen exiting the vehicle shirtless with his hands up.The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without further incident just before 1 a.m.