DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase stretched into Kern County

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspected DUI driver in a white Cadillac was taken into custody early Sunday morning after leading authorities on a bizarre slow-speed chase along the 5 Freeway across a large swath of Southern California.

The hours-long chase started before 9 p.m. Saturday when police in Montebello received a call about a reckless driver and attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol took lead on the pursuit as the driver made their way onto the 5 Freeway. At least five CHP units were following closely behind the driver, causing somewhat of a traffic backup for other vehicles traveling along the freeway.

The driver continued to travel at moderate rates of speed, going as fast as 40 miles per hour, as opposed to erratic, high-speed driving on the wide-open freeway.

At one point during the pursuit, authorizes deployed a spike strip though the vehicle didn't immediately slow down.

Law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas said that's because the spikes are meant to slowly deflate the tires of air, instead of them popping right when punctured.

The driver continued to travel north on the 5 Freeway into Castaic and the Angeles National Forest. By 11 p.m., the driver was still on the run in Kern County, traveling northbound on Highway 99.

The man turned back and was arrested in Van Nuys near Kling Street, where he was seen exiting the vehicle shirtless with his hands up.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without further incident just before 1 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montebellolos angeles countyvan nuyslos angeleskern countypolice chaseduicar chasei 5
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News