Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after pursuit in Orange County

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle was arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Orange County Saturday evening.

The pursuit was initiated by Upland Police Department after a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect was arrested after parking the vehicle in a business parking lot in Anaheim.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.
