Chase suspect in standoff with police after pursuit ends in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A possible arson suspect was involved in a dramatic standoff with police on Thursday morning after a chase ended on a residential street in Paramount.The pursuit began shortly before 8 a.m. and ended on San Jose Avenue and Somerset Boulevard, where several police vehicles positioned themselves behind the suspect's car.Smoke was seen emanating from the vehicle after officers apparently fire less-than-lethal rounds. At least one of the car's windows was shattered, scattering glass onto the street.