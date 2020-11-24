Police chase suspect believed to be armed through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are chasing a suspect believed to be armed in the East Los Angeles area.The suspect was driving erratically on surface streets in the San Gabriel Valley, reaching speeds as high as 70 mph and narrowly dodging other cars.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspect weaved through traffic, and there were moments the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road.At one point in the chase, the driver ditched the car and ran away but returned to the car and continued the pursuit.The chase also went through the 10 and 5 freeways.