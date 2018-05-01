Police chase suspect in Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect led police on a chase from Orange County to Los Angeles County.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) --
A police chase of a stolen car suspect ended in the Bellflower area after police successfully performed a PIT maneuver Tuesday.

Santa Ana police began the pursuit of the Audi sedan just after 10 a.m. The chase went from the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa to the 73 Freeway, then back to the 405 North to the 605 North.

Somewhere along the way, a passenger reportedly got out of the car. It was unclear if that person had been taken into custody.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are chasing a stolen car suspect driving an Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County.



Police unsuccessfully tried to pin the motorist involved in the chase, but the suspect continued to flee for more than an hour. The chase traveled on the southbound 5 Freeway after the suspect was on surface streets for a short time in the Santa Fe Springs and Downey area.

When the chase got into Bellflower, officers performed a PIT maneuver on Clark Avenue. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle after refusing commands at first. He was taken into custody without further incident at about 11:25 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Police are chasing a stolen car suspect driving an Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County.



The suspect's name has not been released.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaseOrange CountyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News