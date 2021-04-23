Police chase suspected drunk driver from Rialto through San Gabriel Valley - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
Authorities chasing suspect through the San Gabriel Valley

Police chased a possibly drunk driver from a bar in Rialto at high speeds into Los Angeles County and through the San Gabriel Valley Friday afternoon.

The chase began when someone called police from a bar in Rialto about a drunk person. When officers showed up, the man took off in a black Mitsubishi sedan.

He fled at high speeds on the 10 Freeway westbound from Rialto through Ontario and Pomona and the West Covina area.

At times the vehicle hit speeds up to 100 mph.

At times he could be seen through the window driving casually, using one hand to eat from a bag of chips. He was also smoking.

At one point he briefly exited and then hopped back on the freeway in the eastbound direction. He later moved to the southbound 57 in the Pomona area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

