Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was taken into custody after being suspected of leading authorities on a chase that ended in an apartment complex in Atwater Village.

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was taken into custody after being suspected of leading authorities on a chase that ended in an apartment complex in Atwater Village.

The woman claimed she was merely sleeping in a car that matched the description of the vehicle police were after.

MORE: Chase suspect hides in apartment complex garage in Los Angeles
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities chased a reckless driving suspect from Santa Clarita into Los Angeles, where the suspect tried to hide in an apartment complex's garage Tuesday night.


Footage from the scene showed multiple officers taking the woman into custody around 1 a.m. Wednesday as she yelled, "I'm sleeping, Mom! Mom!"

It all started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when officers spotted an SUV driving erratically and tried to pull the car over.

The driver failed to yield. The dark colored Kia eventually made it into the Burbank area before getting onto the southbound 5 Freeway.

After a short time, the suspect exited the freeway and got onto Riverside Drive near Hyperion Avenue. The suspect followed a vehicle into a gated apartment complex. A few seconds later, the gate closed behind the suspect's vehicle. Authorities eventually surrounded the gate in search of the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseapartmenthigh-speed chaseCHPSanta ClaritaSan Fernando ValleyBurbankLos Angeles CountyLos AngelesAtwater Village
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chase suspect hides in apartment complex garage in LA
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
Rapper Rich the Kid victim of robbery, assault in West Hollywood
More News